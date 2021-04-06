BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

APRIL 9

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 9, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 10

New York State Safe Boating Course: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 10, Ontario Parks and Recreation, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. For ages 10 and older. This course is required for anyone operating a personal watercraft and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1993, to operate any vessel. Registration required. For information: 315-524-7447.

APRIL 12

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 12, Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Newark Zoning Board of Appeals: 6:30 p.m. April 12, Newark Municipal Building, 100 E. Miller St., Newark.

APRIL 14

Chicken and Biscuit Dinner: 4 to 6 p.m. April 14, United Methodist Church of Clyde, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Takeout only. Reservations required. $8. For information: 315-923-2224, 315-651-3235, 315-923-3491.