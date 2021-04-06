LIBRARY NOTES

Wayne Post

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Cookbook Club: noon to 1 p.m. April 7 via Zoom. Prepare a dish using oranges to enjoy during the virtual meeting. Call to register.

Full STEAM Ahead: 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. April 8. For ages 5 and older. Participate in activities focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Limited to four families. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 8 via GoToMeeting. Email newarklibrarydirector@owwl.org for the meeting link.

Trail Blazers Spring Hike: 9:20 a.m. April 14, Beechwood State Park, Lake Road, Sodus. Dress for the weather, wear appropriate shoes and bring water. New walkers welcome. Call for information and ask for Rachel.

Kindness Corner: 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. April 14. For families of all ages. Join Ms. Alicia and friends for an in-person event about spreading kindness in the community. We will read a short story and make a simple craft. Limited to four families. Registration required.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets in front of the library for a 30-minute walk through the village.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Videos of each session are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Children’s Art Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. April 8. An introduction for children in traditional techniques using contemporary and nontoxic art material. $3.

Flower Portraits Grab-and-Go Kit: April 10. For adults on a first come, first served basis. Limited supply. $5. Call to register.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.