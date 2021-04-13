BULLETIN BOARD

Wayne Post

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

APRIL 14

Chicken and Biscuit Dinner: 4 to 6 p.m. April 14, United Methodist Church of Clyde, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Takeout only. Reservations required. $8. For information: 315-923-2224, 315-651-3235, 315-923-3491.

APRIL 16

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. April 16, Sodus Town Ambulance, 49 W. Main St., Sodus. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 19

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 5:30 p.m. April 19, Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford St., Clyde. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 20

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. April 20, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

APRIL 24

Pharmaceutical collections: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24. Law enforcement agencies will collect expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at Galen’s Express Lane, 17 Sodus St., Clyde; Lyons National Bank, 2 Forgham St., Lyons; Macedon Police Department, 1620 Wayneport Road, Macedon; Wegmans, 800 W. Miller St., Newark; Sheriff’s Ontario Substation, 1850 Ridge Road, Ontario; Palmyra Police Department, 144 E. Main St., Palmyra; Village Highway Building, 39 Gaylord St., Sodus; New York State Police, 3957 state Route 104, Williamson; and Wolcott Police Station, 6015 New Hartford St., Wolcott.