LIBRARY NOTES

Wayne Post

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Arts ‘n’ Crafts: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 14. Make a set of bunny whiskers using a popsicle stick, pipe cleaners, a pom-pom and glue. Kits available while supplies last. Registration required.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 14, 21. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Registration required.

Classic Movies at the Library: 2 to 3 p.m. April 15. Kathy will introduce viewers to the classic movies in the library’s collection. Registration required.

Bejeweled Bottle for Hand Soap or Dishwashing Liquid: 2 to 3 p.m. April 16. Turn a wine bottle into a bottle to hold soap for hands or dishes. Supplies provided. Registration required. $3.

DIY Craft Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. April 19. For grades 3-5. Make a simple craft using household materials with Mrs. K. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to register.

Tiny Tunes: 1 to 1:20 p.m. April 19. Join Ms. Shannon for music time. Bring an instrument such as a spoon and pot, rattle or an empty oatmeal container to play like a bongo. Registration required.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 20. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 11 to 11:30 a.m. April 22. For adults, teens and older tweens. Join YA bibliophile Jessica Saccone to find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Registration required.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Trail Blazers Spring Hike: 9:20 a.m. April 14, Beechwood State Park, Lake Road, Sodus. Dress for the weather, wear appropriate shoes and bring water. New walkers welcome. Call for information and ask for Rachel.

Kindness Corner: 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. April 14. For families of all ages. Join Ms. Alicia and friends for an in-person event about spreading kindness in the community. We will read a short story and make a simple craft. Limited to four families. Registration required.

Adult Take and Make: 9:30 to 10 a.m. April 19. For adults. Stop by the library to pick up the supplies needed to make a mini sun catcher. Free.

Rachel’s Nonfiction Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. April 20, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. Books available at the front circulation desk. Class size limited to six people. Registration required.

Full STEAM Ahead: 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. April 22. For ages 5 and older. Participate in activities focusing on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Limited to four families. Registration required.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. April 23. All COVID-19 procedures will be followed.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets in front of the library for a 30-minute walk through the village.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Videos of each session are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Adult Grab-and-Go Kit: April 14. Pick up materials needed to create an iris folded kimono greeting card.

Spring Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. April 15. Kit includes everything you need to make your own Sprout House and more. Email your pictures to the library or share them on Instagram.

Chai Spice Grab-and-Go Kit: April 15. For adults. Kit includes supplies and recipes to try baking with chai spice.

Flamingo DIY Snow Globe Grab-and-Go Kit: 3 p.m. April 20. For middle and high school students.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.