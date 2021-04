COURTESY OF NANCY SCHRADER

Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., will hold a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20-21 and 9 to 11 a.m. May 22.

The sale will feature clothing, household and holiday items, tools, electronics, toys and shoes. A $1 bag sale will be held on Saturday, with bags provided.

Shoppers need to use the Main Street entrance, wear a mask and bring their own bags.