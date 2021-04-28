BULLETIN BOARD

Wayne Post

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

APRIL 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Breast cancer screenings: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29, Sodus Community Health, 6341 Ridge Road, Sodus. For women ages 40 and older who have not been screened in the past year. Bring an insurance card. Those without insurance will be connected to the New York State Cancer Services program. Call 315-787-8132 to schedule an appointment.

APRIL 30

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. April 30, Williamson United Methodist Church, 4146 E. Main St., Williamson. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. April 30, Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 1

Chicken barbecue: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 1, St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and a roll. Drive-thru only. Exact change requested. $10. Visit stmartinwebster.org for information.

MAY 4

Brain Health Awareness for Veterans: 11 a.m. to noon May 4. For veterans and their families. Topics include “The Importance of Brain Health and Early Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease”; “Facts and Figures of Veterans and Alzheimer’s and the Importance of Memory Screening”; and “Services and Support for New York Veterans.” Free. Visit alzfdn.org/veterans to register.

MAY 6

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. May 6, India Community Center, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Road, Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 8

Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 to 11 a.m. May 8, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Route 88 North, Newark. Shop for perennials, native plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and shrubs. Bring a box, crate or plastic tub to hold plants while shopping. Masks and social distancing required.

New York State Safe Boating Course: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8, Wayne County Fire Training Building, 1525 Nye Road, Lyons. For ages 10 and older. This course is required for anyone operating a personal watercraft and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1993, to operate any vessel. Registration required. For information: 315-946-5714.