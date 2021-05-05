BULLETIN BOARD

Wayne Post

MAY 6

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. May 6, India Community Center, 2171 Monroe-Wayne County Line Road, Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 8

Master Gardeners Plant Sale: 8 to 11 a.m. May 8, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, 1581 Route 88 North, Newark. Shop for perennials, native plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and shrubs. Bring a box, crate or plastic tub to hold plants while shopping. Masks and social distancing required.

New York State Safe Boating Course: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 8, Wayne County Fire Training Building, 1525 Nye Road, Lyons. For ages 10 and older. This course is required for anyone operating a personal watercraft and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1993, to operate any vessel. Registration required. For information: 315-946-5714.

MAY 10

Newark Zoning Board of Appeals: 6:30 p.m. May 10, Village Court Room, Newark Municipal Building, 100 E. Miller St., Newark.

MAY 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 11, American Legion, 4141 Witherden Road, Marion. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 13, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 15

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: 9 a.m. to noon May 15, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Ave., Newark. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 315-332-2241.

Breast cancer screenings: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 15, Ryndock Realty, 1250 state Route 104, Ontario. For women ages 40 and older who have not been screened in the past year. Bring an insurance card. Those without insurance will be connected to the New York State Cancer Services program. Call 833-922-7465 to schedule an appointment.

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15, Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra. Hosted by the Pal-Mac Lions Club. Each grab-and-do dinner will come with chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and water in a drive-thru format. Advance tickets recommended. $12. Email kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com for information.