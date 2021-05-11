LIBRARY NOTES

Wayne Post

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. May 12, 19. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Registration required.

Arts ‘n’ Crafts: 10:30 to 11 a.m. May 12. Make pom-pom flowers for Mother’s Day with materials provided by the library, while supplies last. Registration required.

Learn How to Make a Friendship Bracelet: 4 to 4:30 p.m. May 12. Make a friendship bracelet with Jessica using a take ‘n’ make kit. 50 cents. Registration required.

Get Craft with Creativebug: 5 to 6 p.m. May 13. Make farm animal finger puppets using Creativebug. Registration required.

Tissue Paper Watercolor Painting: 2 to 2:30 p.m. May 15. Use bleeding tissue paper to do watercolor painting that could be used to design notecards or an abstract painting. Take ‘n’ make kits available. Registration required.

DIY Craft Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. May 17. For grades 3-5. Do a simple craft using household materials with Mrs. K. Email kkoehler@pls-net.org to attend.

Tiny Tunes: 1 to 1:20 p.m. May 17. Join Ms. Shannon for music time. Registration required.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. May 18. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 11 to 11:45 a.m. May 19. Join YA bibliophile Jessica Saccone to find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Registration required.

Paper Flowers: 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 20. Make gorgeous blooms that will last for weeks and months. Take ‘n’ make kits available to those who register.

Paint with Steve Duprey: 1 to 3:30 p.m. May 21, South Macedon Fire Department Pavilion, Lock 30, Macedon. Learn how to hold your brush and make brush strokes that will invigorate your landscape painting. $15. Registration required.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Trail Blazers Spring Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. May 12, Ontario Pathways Trail, Phelps. Meet in the parking area across from the vet clinic at 1990 state Route 96. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Kindness Corner: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. May 12. For all ages. Join Miss Alicia and friends for an in-person or virtual event about spreading kindness in the community. Group will read a short story and make a simple craft. Video of the session will be posted to Facebook. Limited to four families. Registration required.

All About the Carbs: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 17. Learn the importance of carbs in a diet, how much we truly need and the different types of carbohydrates. Registration required.

Rachel’s Nonfiction Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. May 18, Port of Newark, 199 Van Buren St., Newark. This month’s book is “The Kon-Tiki Expedition: By Raft Across the South Seas” by Thor Heyerdahl. Bring a lawn chair and lunch. Registration required. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. May 20. For ages 5 and older. Join Miss Wendy for a hands-on program focused on the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. A video of the session will be posted to Facebook. Dress for a mess. Younger siblings welcome.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. May 21 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post videos of different recipes on how to use your Instant Pot.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. May 21. This month’s book is “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. Registration required.

Virtual Family Cooking Class: 6 to 7 p.m. May 21 via Facebook. Watch how-to videos with fun and simple recipes the whole family will enjoy with Miss Wendy. Each demonstration is followed by a children’s story.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Videos of each session are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

Mahjong: 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Free Helmets: 4 to 6 p.m. May 12. For ages 3-14. Stop by for a helmet from the Wayne County Public Health Department.

Engineering Challenge Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. May 20.

DIY Seed Bead Bracelet: 6 p.m. May 25. Registration required.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.