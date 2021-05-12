BULLETIN BOARD

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

MAY 12

Board of Commissioners: 5 p.m. May 12, Newark Housing Authority, 200 Driving Park Circle, Newark.

MAY 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 13, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 14-16

“We Will Rock You”: 7 p.m. May 14-15 and 2 p.m. May 16. Presented by the Newark High School Drama Club. $7. Visit newarkcsd.org/drama for streaming information.

MAY 15

Mammos and Makeovers To-Go: 9 a.m. to noon May 15, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Ave., Newark. Patients will receive self-care items after their appointments. For information: bit.ly/3tJIsLe or 315-332-2241.

Breast cancer screenings: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 15, Ryndock Realty, 1250 state Route 104, Ontario. For women ages 40 and older who have not been screened in the past year. Bring an insurance card. Those without insurance will be connected to the New York State Cancer Services program. Call 833-922-7465 to schedule an appointment.

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15, Alling Coverlet Museum, 122 William St., Palmyra. Hosted by the Pal-Mac Lions Club. Each grab-and-do dinner will come with chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and water in a drive-thru format. Advance tickets recommended. $12. Email kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com for information.

Black Hart BBQ: noon to 4 p.m. May 15, Reformed Church of Palmyra, 236 Canandaigua St., Palmyra. Takeout only.

MAY 18

Wayne Central School District election: May 18, James A. Beneway High School, 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario Center.

MAY 19

Rochester Regional Health job fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Ave., Newark. Interviews will be held on-site for cooks, food service associates, food service team leaders and hospitality office associates at Newark-Wayne and Clifton Springs Hospital. Walk-ins welcome; registration encouraged. Visit bit.ly/3uq1XsL for information.

MAY 20-22

Rummage sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20-21 and 9 to 11 a.m. May 22, Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark. Shop for clothing, household and holiday items, tools, electronics, toys, shoes, etc. Use the Main Street entrance. Masks required. Bring bags.

MAY 21

Brick Church Chicken BBQ: 4 to 6 p.m. May 21, North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and apple. Takeout and cash only. $12. For information: 315-524-9509.