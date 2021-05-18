BULLETIN BOARD: CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

MAY 19

Rochester Regional Health job fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Ave., Newark. Interviews will be held on-site for cooks, food service associates, food service team leaders and hospitality office associates at Newark-Wayne and Clifton Springs Hospital. Walk-ins welcome; registration encouraged. Visit bit.ly/3uq1XsL for information.

MAY 20-22

Rummage sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20-21 and 9 to 11 a.m. May 22, Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark. Shop for clothing, household and holiday items, tools, electronics, toys, shoes, etc. Use the Main Street entrance. Masks required. Bring bags.

Spring Barn Sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 20-21 and 9 a.m. to noon May 22, Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. Hosted by the town of Ontario Historical Society. Shop for antiques, collectibles, tools, furniture, books, records, jewelry, linens, dishes, etc. A $3 bag sale runs May 22. Masks required.

MAY 21

Brick Church Chicken BBQ: 4 to 6 p.m. May 21, North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and apple. Takeout and cash only. $12. For information: 315-524-9509.

MAY 23

Chicken BBQ: 11 a.m. May 23, St. Michael’s Church, 3 Holley St., Lyons. Hosted by Family Promise of Wayne County. Dinners come with chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and water. Drive-thru only. $12. Email kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com for information.

MAY 25

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 25, Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 26, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 26, Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 26, Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church St., Walworth. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 28, Peake Chrysler, 6551 Pratt Road, Sodus. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.