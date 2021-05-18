LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. May 19, 26. For ages 4-5. Enjoy stories with content themed to reinforce kindergarten readiness such as awareness of colors, numbers and letters. Registration required.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 11 to 11:45 a.m. May 19. Join YA bibliophile Jessica Saccone to find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Registration required.

Paper Flowers: 1:30 to 2 p.m. May 20. Make gorgeous blooms that will last for weeks and months. Take ‘n’ make kits available to those who register.

Paint with Steve Duprey: 1 to 3:30 p.m. May 21, South Macedon Fire Department Pavilion, Lock 30, Macedon. Learn how to hold your brush and make brush strokes that will invigorate your landscape painting. $15. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 24. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org to attend.

Storytime with Miss Shannon: 10 to 10:30 a.m. May 25. For ages 2-3. Enjoy stories, fingerplays and rhymes. Registration required.

Arts ‘n’ Crafts: 10:30 to 11 a.m. May 26. Make a sheep or lamb mask with materials provided by the library, while supplies last. Registration required.

Visit owwl.libcal.com/calendar/macedonpubliclibrary to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. May 20. For ages 5 and older. Join Miss Wendy for a hands-on program focused on the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. A video of the session will be posted to Facebook. Dress for a mess. Younger siblings welcome.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. May 21 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post videos of different recipes on how to use your Instant Pot.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. May 21, 24. This month’s book is “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett. Registration required.

Virtual Family Cooking Class: 6 to 7 p.m. May 21 via Facebook. Watch how-to videos with fun and simple recipes the whole family will enjoy with Miss Wendy. Each demonstration is followed by a children’s story.

Adult Take-and-Make Kit: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24. Stop by the library for a kit that includes everything you need to make a beehive mini pillow. Available while supplies last.

Teen Take-and-Make Craft: 10 to 11 a.m. May 24. For ages 12-18. Stop by the Teen Room to pick up a free kit. Available while supplies last.

Silent Book Club Coffee Break: 10 a.m. to noon May 25, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. The event starts with a meet-and-greet, followed by an hour of silent reading and conversations about what everyone is reading.

Kindness Corner: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. May 26. For all ages. Join Miss Alicia and friends for an in-person or virtual event about spreading kindness in the community. Group will read a short story and make a simple craft. Video of the session will be posted to Facebook. Limited to four families. Registration required.

Adult Stitching Club: 10:30 a.m. to noon May 27, Perkins Park, 311 1/2 Washington St., Newark. Come and meet fellow crafters for fellowship and inspiration. Bring a lawn chair and whatever project you're working on. Registration required.

Teen Creative Writing Circle: 4 to 5 p.m. May 28. For ages 12-18. Join us as we explore new writing techniques, share material and discuss different writing platforms. A safe space for creative development with like-minded teens. Registration required.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Videos of each session are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

Mahjong: 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. May 19. Melt away your stress with this 10-week class. $5. Call to register.

Engineering Challenge Grab-and-Go Kit: 4 to 5 p.m. May 20.

DIY Seed Bead Bracelet: 6 p.m. May 25. Registration required.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.