BULLETIN BOARD

MAY 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 26, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 26, Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. May 26, Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church St., Walworth. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

MAY 28

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 28, Peake Chrysler, 6551 Pratt Road, Sodus. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 3

American Red Cross blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, Wolcott Public Library, 5890 New Hartford St., Wolcott. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 4

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 5

New York State Safe Boating Course: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5, Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association, 7433 Clover St., Sodus Point. For ages 10 and older. This course is required for anyone operating a personal watercraft and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1993, to operate any vessel. Registration required. For information: 315-946-5714.

JUNE 5-6

Heritage Square Museum reopening: 1:30 to 4 p.m. June 5-6, Brick Church Corners, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. Walk into Ontario history in the museum’s 10 buildings and the Ontario timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn. Masks and social distancing required. $5-$20. For information: heritagesquaremuseum.org or 315-524-9330.