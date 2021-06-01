LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Cardio Drumming with Julia: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 3, 10. Get moving in a fun, unintimidating way outside. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Class canceled if raining. Masks welcome. Registration required.

Insurance and Point Reduction Workshop: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4. Participants will refresh their driving knowledge, possibly reduce up to four points on their driving record and receive a minimum 10% reduction in the base rate of their insurance. Bring lunch. Registration required. $25.

Rollicking Tea Kettle Music Concert: 3 to 4 p.m. June 4. Cathy McGrath will lead children in singing games and songs that relate to story books. Social distancing required; masks welcome. Bring a blanket, cushion or lawn chairs for the outdoor program. Registration required.

Identity Theft: 2 to 3 p.m. June 7. Learn the methods used by identity thieves to steal personal information and how to stay protected. Understand what information is at risk and become aware of red flags to watch for in regard to common scams. Registration required.

Four Keys to Organic Disease and Insect Prevention: 6 to 7 p.m. June 7. Learn how to be proactive to protect your plants from organic disease and insect infestation. Registration required.

Cardio Drumming with Stacey: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 8. Get moving in a fun, unintimidating way outside. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Class canceled if raining. Masks welcome. Registration required.

Origami Treats with Julia: 2 to 3 p.m. June 11. For all ages. Learn how to fold colorful papers into favorite summertime treats. Take-and-make kits available. Registration required.

Visit macedonpubliclibrary.org to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Full STEAM Ahead: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. June 3. For families with kids ages 5 and older. Younger siblings welcome. Dress for mess. A video of the session will be posted on Facebook.

Alliance Book Discussion: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 5 via Zoom. Explore short stories and essays by African American writers in the genres of science fiction, horror and fantasy with “Dark Matter: A Century of Speculative Fiction from the African Diaspora,” edited by Sheree Renee Thomas. Registration required.

DIY Light-up Foam Lighthouse: 5 to 6 p.m. June 8. Meet in Pavilion No. 2 in Perkins Park, off Washington Street. Registration required. $5.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Videos of each session are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

Mahjong: 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

First Saturday Hike: 9 a.m. June 5. Meet at the Ganargua Creek Meadow Preserve at the corner of Wilkinson and Victor Road for a one-hour hike led by Phil Opdycke.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.