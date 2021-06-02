BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

JUNE 3

American Red Cross blood drive: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3, Wolcott Public Library, 5890 New Hartford St., Wolcott. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Bake Sale: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. June 3, Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Held in the yard on the first Mondays of the month this summer.

JUNE 4

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 5

New York State Safe Boating Course: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5, Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association, 7433 Clover St., Sodus Point. For ages 10 and older. This course is required for anyone operating a personal watercraft and anyone born after Jan. 1, 1993, to operate any vessel. Registration required. For information: 315-946-5714.

JUNE 5-6

Heritage Square Museum reopening: 1:30 to 4 p.m. June 5-6, Brick Church Corners, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. Walk into Ontario history in the museum’s 10 buildings and the Ontario timeline outside the Crombe Exhibit Barn. Masks and social distancing required. $5-$20. For information: heritagesquaremuseum.org or 315-524-9330.

JUNE 7

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. June 7, Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JUNE 9

Pulled Pork BBQ: 4 to 6 p.m. June 9, Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Dinner consists of pulled pork on a bun, coleslaw, applesauce and a cupcake. Takeout only. Pre-sales recommended and held until 5:30 p.m. $10. For information: 315-923-2224, 315-923-3491.