BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

JUNE 9

Pulled Pork BBQ: 4 to 6 p.m. June 9, Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Dinner consists of pulled pork on a bun, coleslaw, applesauce and a cupcake. Takeout only. Pre-sales recommended and held until 5:30 p.m. $10. For information: 315-923-2224, 315-923-3491.

Board of Commissioners: 5 p.m. June 9, Newark Housing Authority, 200 Driving Park Circle, Newark. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

JUNE 16

Lyons Bancorp Inc. Annual Meeting of the Shareholders: 4:30 p.m. June 16. Visit virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LYBC2021 to attend.

JUNE 19

Spring Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19, Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark. Crafts, baked goods, jewelry, attic treasures, plants, books, gift baskets, silent auction, lunch counter and more. Masks encouraged. Bring your own bags. Free.

JUNE 19-OCT. 30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, June 19-Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.