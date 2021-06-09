LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark, Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Cardio Drumming with Julia: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 10, 17. Get moving in a fun, unintimidating way outside. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Class canceled if raining. Masks welcome. Registration required.

Origami Treats with Julia: 2 to 3 p.m. June 11. For all ages. Learn how to fold colorful papers into favorite summertime treats. Take-and-make kits available. Registration required.

Debt Management: 2 to 3 p.m. June 14. Explore common reasons people find themselves in debt and learn about the most common types of debt. Discover and learn the value of using debt management strategies, and compare various debt management solutions and create and personal plan to manage debt. Registration required.

Cardio Drumming with Stacey: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 15. Get moving in a fun, unintimidating way outside. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Class canceled if raining. Masks welcome. Registration required.

The Discovery of a Masterpiece: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. June 15. Mallory Mortillaro will share the story of how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for a mysterious piece’s provenance and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history. Registration required.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 11 to 11:30 a.m. June 16. For adults, teens and tweens. Find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Registration required.

Make a Father’s Day Keepsake Card: 2 to 3 p.m. June 18. Make a card that lists the top five things you love about your dad. Take-and-make kit available. Registration required.

Visit macedonpubliclibrary.org to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Rachel’s Nonfiction Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. June 15. This month’s book is “A Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson. Meet at the Port of Newark, next to the Chamber of Commerce, 199 Van Buren St. Bring a lawn chair and lunch.

Trail Blazers Summer Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 16. Meet at Huckleberry Swamp, which has wooden walkways and a fairy trail at 9190 Catchpole Road in North Rose. Gather in the parking area at 9:20 a.m. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Cookbook Club: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. June 16 via Zoom. This month, there will be a sampling of recipes and foods from international cuisine. Choose a recipe, make the food and meet online to share your experience. Registration required.

Full STEAM Ahead: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. June 17. For families with kids ages 5 and older. Younger siblings welcome. Dress for mess. A video of the session will be posted on Facebook.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. June 18 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post videos of different recipes on how to use your Instant Pot.

Family Cooking Class: 6 to 7 p.m. June 18 via Facebook. Look for how-to videos with fun and simple recipes the whole family will enjoy with Miss Wendy. Each demonstration is followed by a children’s story.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Videos of each session are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

Mahjong: 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., announced the following programs.

Grab and Go Adult Craft Kit: June 9. This greeting card kit will include materials to make one birthday card.

Saturday Studio: June 12. For adults. This month’s grab-and-go kit is filled with tools to create watercolor art with a focus on irises. Registration required. $5.

Summer Reading Kickoff: Starting June 14, kids and teens can pick up a summer reading packet that includes a reading log, bookmark, pencil, tattoo and activities.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.