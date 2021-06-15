BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

JUNE 16

Lyons Bancorp Inc. Annual Meeting of the Shareholders: 4:30 p.m. June 16. Visit virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LYBC2021 to attend.

JUNE 19

Spring Bazaar: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19, Newark First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark. Crafts, baked goods, jewelry, attic treasures, plants, books, gift baskets, silent auction, lunch counter and more. Masks encouraged. Bring your own bags. Free.

JUNE 19-OCT. 30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, June 19-Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

JUNE 26

Strawberry Social: noon to 3 p.m. June 26, Newark-Arcadia Museum, 120 High St., Newark. The museum will be open with new exhibits and Loose Marbles will perform. Strawberry shortcake sold for $5 ($2 for ages 11 and younger). For information: newarkarcadiamuseum.org or 315-331-6409.

JUNE 26-27

Cherry Festival: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 26-27, Varick Winery, 5102 state Route 89, Romulus. Enjoy sweet and sour cherry picking, food by Smokey and The Pig BBQ, wine, spud chuckin;, sweet treets, arts and crafts vendors, and music by The Inner Crazy (June 26) and Howie Bartolo (June 27). Free. For information: varickwinery.com or 315-549-8797.