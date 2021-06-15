LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., will host the following programs.

What’s Jessica Reading Now?: 11 to 11:30 a.m. June 16, 24. For adults, teens and tweens. Find out about some teen fiction to add to your reading list. Registration required.

Cardio Drumming with Julia: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 17. Get moving in a fun, unintimidating way outside. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Class canceled if raining. Masks welcome. Registration required.

Make a Father’s Day Keepsake Card: 2 to 3 p.m. June 18. Make a card that lists the top five things you love about your dad. Take-and-make kit available. Registration required.

Retirement: 2 to 3 p.m. June 21. Start to prepare for retirement readiness by creating a savings plan and learning about investment vehicles that may grow your wealth. Registration required.

Cardio Drumming with Stacey: 10 to 10:30 a.m. June 22. Get moving in a fun, unintimidating way outside. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Class canceled if raining. Masks welcome. Registration required.

Celebrate Summer and Sign Up for Summer Reading: 3 p.m. June 23. For all ages. Check out at least one book and receive a bomb pop to eat outside, and register for summer reading.

We Were There: 2 to 4 p.m. June 25. Enjoy a performance by The Geriactors in the South Macedon Fireman’s Pavilion across from Lock 30. Program is a collection of personal and family stories about people in wartime, detailing how ordinary people get through extraordinary times. Social distancing required; masks encouraged. Bring a lawn chair. Registration required.

Visit macedonpubliclibrary.org to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Trail Blazers Summer Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 16. Meet at Huckleberry Swamp, which has wooden walkways and a fairy trail at 9190 Catchpole Road in North Rose. Gather in the parking area at 9:20 a.m. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Cookbook Club: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. June 16 via Zoom. This month, there will be a sampling of recipes and foods from international cuisine. Choose a recipe, make the food and meet online to share your experience. Registration required.

Full STEAM Ahead: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. June 17. For families with kids ages 5 and older. Younger siblings welcome. Dress for mess. A video of the session will be posted on Facebook.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. June 18 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post videos of different recipes on how to use your Instant Pot.

Family Cooking Class: 6 to 7 p.m. June 18 via Facebook. Look for how-to videos with fun and simple recipes the whole family will enjoy with Miss Wendy. Each demonstration is followed by a children’s story.

Adult Take and Make Kit: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 21. Stop by the library for a free kit that includes a cardstock bookmark, clear contact paper, dried flowers and ribbon.

Teen Take and Make Kit: 10 to 11 a.m. June 21. For ages 12-18. Free.

Silent Book Club Coffee Break: 10 a.m. to noon June 22, Grind-On Coffee Company, 212 S. Main St., Newark. Meet and greet at 10 a.m., followed by an hour of silent reading and then conversation.

Adult Stitching Club: 10:30 a.m. to noon June 24. A club for all who love to stitch in any form that meets at the Port of Newark on the lawn. Bring a lawn chair/blanket and whatever project you’re working on.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. June 25. This month’s book is “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens. Registration required.

Ongoing

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 5 and younger. Join Miss Alicia for stories, songs and a craft. Limit of four families. Videos of each session are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 13-18. Join us as we watch and talk about different anime shows and manga. Limited to 10 people. Registration required.

Mahjong: 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Summer Solstice: noon to 2 p.m. June 19. Enjoy hot dogs and other treats in celebration of the Summer Solstice. Free.

Teen Art Time: 6 p.m. June 22. For middle and high schoolers. Join us for a fun evening of painting. Registration required.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.