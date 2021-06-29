BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

JULY 1

Bake Sale: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 1, Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Held in the yard on the first Mondays of the month this summer.

JULY 3-OCT. 30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

JULY 12

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 12, Sodus Lunch Club 60, 47 Maple Ave., Sodus. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. July 12, Sodus Estates, Building A, 7 Newark St., Sodus. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.