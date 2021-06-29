LIBRARY NOTES

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Book Discussion: 2 p.m. June 30. This month’s book is “Every Note Played” by Lisa Genova. Registration required.

Grace & Glory Animal Show: 2 to 6 p.m. July 1. View a variety of animals on the grassy area surrounding the library’s parking lot. Animal educators will be on-hand to talk about each animal and the library will have books on display for participants to check out. Registration required.

Let’s Play Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. July 1, 8. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Draw Your Pet or Favorite Animal on a Window Pane: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2. For all ages. Drop by the library to fill in a window pane with a drawing of your pet or favorite animal. Markers provided.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 2. Registration required.

Library closed: July 5.

GeriFit: 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 6. For ages 50 and older. Wear loose clothing and comfortable shoes to enjoy a workout that will help improve your balance, strength and flexibility. Registration required.

Arlette Chavez Iniguez, MD: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 6. Meet with Dr. Iniguez to talk about attitudes, perceptions and gaps in knowledge around cancer prevention, treatment, diagnosis and scientific discoveries. Free.

Pop-Up Preschool Craft: 2 p.m. July 6. For ages 3-5. A craft table with supplies will be set up at 2 p.m. This week, children will make a peacock.

Pop-Up School Age Crafts: 2 p.m. July 6. For grades K-5. Drop in to the library to make a summer reading craft. This week, children will make a squirrel.

Make a Cosplay Fantasy Tail: 3 to 4 p.m. July 6. For tweens and teens. Make anime-like tails suitable for cosplay. Yarn provided; participants should bring a pet grooming brush. Registration required.

Simple & Successul Succession Sowing (virtual): 6 to 7 p.m. July 6. Learn tips on how to use succession sowing to provide the most bountiful harvest with Fruition Seeds founder Petra Page-Mann. Registration required.

Pop-Up Tween/Teen Crafts: 2 p.m. July 7. A table with supplies will be set up for families to come and complete a craft. This week, make a confetti egg or hand-dyed scarf.

Cardio Drumming with Julia: 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 8. This class will have participants drumming on exercise balls. Use drumsticks to hit the ball, ground, chair and basket, or hit them against one another. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Registration required.

Pop Up Craft for Adults: 2 p.m. July 8. The library will offer a different craft to tackle each week. This session, make a patriotic star hanging decoration. $1.

Beatrix Potter Bedtime Story Time: 6 to 7 p.m. July 8. Put on your jammies and hear a Beatrix Potter story before tucking in for the night. Register to receive the video link.

Friday Field Days @ the Library: 11 a.m. to noon July 9. For school-age children and teens. Join Jessica for some outdoor fun near library hill. Equipment provided for children to rotate between stations of bocce ball, hula hoops, Frisbee and more.

Kick the Smoking Habit: July 9. Join Dr. Cartujano to learn about the benefits of quitting smoking, as well as free local resources that can support a successful effort to quit smoking. Register to receive a video link.

Visit macedonpubliclibrary.org to register.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Silent Book Club: 6 to 8 p.m. July 6, Craft 120, 120 E. Union St., Newark. There are no assigned books, just time spend reading and talking with fellow book-lovers. Registration required.

Planting Tales: 11 a.m. to noon or 2 to 3 p.m. July 7. Watch a video by Master Gardeners as they read “Flowers are Calling,” then plant sunflower seeds. Registration required.

Tails & Tales Reading Club: 2 to 3 p.m. July 8. For grades 3-6. Short stories only, with activities, crafts and a snack. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. July 8.

Teen Craft: 2 to 3 p.m. July 9. For ages 12-17. Join Miss Jordyn for an hour of wild crafting. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Bumblebees: 11:10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. For ages 2 and younger with a parent or caregiver. Miss Alicia leads a 10- to 15-minute learning environment with nursery rhymes, fingerplays and movement activities geared toward babies.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Baby Sitter’s Training Course: 9 a.m. to noon July 1 (virtual) or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 7 (in-person). For ages 11-15. Participants learn the roles and responsibilities of a baby sitter, including the business of babysitting, first aid, accident prevention and care for choking. Certification offered upon completion. $35.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Bedtime Stories with Miss Sheila: 7 p.m. on Mondays via Zoom. Email skoeberle@pls-net.org for login information.

Virtual Story Times: Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Join Miss Sheila for an online story time. Registration required. Grab-and-go craft kits given out at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

In-Person Story Times: 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing required. Call to register.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.