Canal communities to hold joint garage sale

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The towns of Lyons and Savannah will join the villages of Clyde and Newark for Treasures Along the Erie, a community garage sale, on Aug. 7.

Maps and lists will be available at villageofnewark.com after Aug. 5. Hard copies can be picked up at the Newark Chamber of Commerce, 199 Van Buren St., and Lyons Farmers Market on the day of the sale.

For information, contact the communities at 315-573-0903 or jp2538@cornell.edu (Clyde); 315-945-5526 or lyonsmainstreetprogram@gmail.com (Lyons); 315-226-8105 or rbremer@villageofnewark.com (Newark); and 315-573-0903 or ab2832@cornell.edu (Savannah).