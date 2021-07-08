Hawaiian Kids’ Dance Party coming to Peppermint Days

COURTESY OF LYONS PEPPERMINT DAYS

Two musical groups are coming together to present “Eddie and Teddy’s Hawaiian Kids’ Dance Party and Singalong” on the Peppermint Days Stage in Lyons at 4:30 p.m. July 16.

This past year, Eddie and Teddy entertained hundreds of children through Lyons Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page. They and their respective bandmates, the Rev. Cynthia Huling Hummel and Beth Whitbeck, sought to brighten viewers’ days by singing silly and educational songs, as well as songs of faith, and by encouraging movement and kindness.

Free leis will be provided for kids ages 10 and younger. If raining, the event will move to Lyons Presbyterian, 11 Queen St.