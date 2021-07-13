LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark, Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Pop-Up Tween/Teen Crafts: 2 p.m. July 14, 21. A table with supplies will be set up for families to come and complete a craft. This week, make a rainbow tail to hang in the sun.

Cardio Drumming with Julia: 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 15, 22. This class will have participants drumming on exercise balls. Use drumsticks to hit the ball, ground, chair and basket, or hit them against one another. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Registration required.

Let’s Play Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. July 15, 22. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Pop Up Craft for Adults: 2 p.m. July 15, 22. The library will offer a different craft to tackle each week. This session, make birdy-shaped seed markers. $1.

Beatrix Potter Bedtime Story Time: 6 to 7 p.m. July 15, 22. Put on your jammies and hear a Beatrix Potter story before tucking in for the night. Register to receive the video link.

Friday Field Days @ the Library: 11 a.m. to noon July 16, 23. For school-age children and teens. Join Jessica for some outdoor fun near library hill. Equipment provided for children to rotate between stations of bocce ball, hula hoops, Frisbee and more.

Girls Who Code, Part I: 2 to 3 p.m. July 17. For boys and girls in grades 3-5. Join us as we learn some quick coding skills to make a web-based game through Scratch. Registration required.

Chalk Day!: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 19. For all ages. The library will have huge chunks of sidewalk chalk outside on the sidewalk for all to use to positively express themselves. Write an uplifting quote on the sidewalk, draw a cute bunny or compose a beautiful picture. Rain date: July 20.

Macedon Seniors: noon to 2 p.m. July 19. A meeting for senior residents of the town of Macedon.

Pop-Up Preschool Craft: 2 p.m. July 19. For ages 3-5. A craft table with supplies will be set up at 2 p.m. This week, children will make a lion.

GeriFit: 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 20. For ages 50 and older. Wear loose clothing and comfortable shoes to enjoy a workout that will help improve your balance, strength and flexibility. Registration required.

Arlette Chavez Iniguez, MD: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20. Meet with Dr. Iniguez to talk about attitudes, perceptions and gaps in knowledge around cancer prevention, treatment, diagnosis and scientific discoveries. Free.

Pop-Up School Age Crafts: 2 p.m. July 20. For grades K-5. Drop in to the library to make a summer reading craft. This week, children will make an owl card.

Design Your Own D&D Creature: 3 to 4 p.m. July 20. Join us as we design and create new creatures, monsters and non-player characters set within the “Dungeons & Dragons” universe. Registration required.

Balloon Twisting Workshop: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. July 22. For ages 7-12. Join Cris Johnson to learn how to twist balloons into creatures. The library will have animal books available for children to borrow afterward. Registration required.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Storytime in the Park: 2 to 3 p.m. July 14, Perkins Park, 311-1/2 Washington St., Newark. For families and kids of all ages. Join us for stories, songs, activities and a craft. Registration required.

Summer Reading Challenge STEAM: 2 to 3 p.m. July 15. For ages 5 and older with a caregiver. Join Miss Wendy as she gets wild about animal science through hands-on experiments and activities. Registration required.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. July 16 via Facebook. Miss Wendy posts videos of different recipes on how to use your Instant Pot.

Tea Dragon Society Tea Party: 2 to 3 p.m. July 16. For ages 12-17. Come and sample various teas with snacks, have a tea dragon assigned to you to care for, play the Tea Dragon Society card game and make a simple craft. Registration required.

Goat Story Hour: 11 a.m. to noon July 17. For families and kids of all ages. Join Miss Wendy and Miss Alicia for a story time with a real goat. Weather-permitting, we will be outside for stories, crafts and a snack. Registration required.

“Healthier You Made Easy” with SnapEd NY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 20. For adults. Registration required.

Rachel’s Theme Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. July 20, Port of Newark. Come prepared to discuss "The Country Guesthouse by Robyn Carr.” Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Trail Blazers Summer Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 21, Manchester Gateway Trail, 55 North Ave., Shortsville. This paved trail winds alongside the water. Bring a lunch for a picnic afterward. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Wildlife Rockstars: 2 to 3 p.m. July 21. For families of all ages. The Wildlife Rockstars will be stopping by for “It Flies, It Creeps, It Crawls,” an educational program using birds, amphibians and reptile animal ambassadors to teach about the different ecosystems and habitats a species inhabits. Registration required.

Adult Stitching Club: 10:30 a.m. to noon July 22, Port of Newark. A club for all who love to stitch in any form. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and whatever project you’re working on.

Tails & Tales Reading Club: 2 to 3 p.m. July 22. For grades 3-6. Short stories only, with activities, crafts and a snack. Registration required.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. July 23. This month’s book is "The Life She Was Given” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. Registration required and limited to six people.

Teen Craft: 2 to 3 p.m. July 23. For ages 12-17. Join Miss Jordyn for an hour of wild crafting. Registration required.

Baby Bumblebees: 11:10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. For ages 2 and younger with a parent or caregiver. Miss Alicia leads a 10- to 15-minute learning environment with nursery rhymes, fingerplays and movement activities geared toward babies.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Free Curbside Summer Lunch: noon to 1:15 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 19. For all ages. Stop by the library’s pop-up tent outside to pick up a healthy lunch provided by Wayne Arc.

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Bear Hunt Grab-and-Go Kit: 11 a.m. July 14. This kit includes crafts and activities to take along on your own bear hunt.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

“Dungeons & Dragons” Quest: 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For kids in middle school and high school. Call to register.

Free Summer Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 19. A grab-and-go program offered with Wayne ARC and community members.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

“Pastiche — Works in Water Media”: through Aug. 15. An exhibit of watercolors by Susan Balding. Located in the third-floor art gallery.

Paws for Reading: 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Martha Rose, a guide dog in training for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, and her trainer are available for one-on-one reading time. Call to register.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Grab your blanket or chair, and meet behind the library to enjoy stories, songs and fun.

Virtual Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Grab-and-go crafts available weekly in the Children's Room.

