Baskets of Hope benefiting Family Promise

COURTESY OF FAMILY PROMISE OF WAYNE COUNTY

Family Promise of Wayne County is holding its Baskets of Hope auction until 8 p.m. on July 25.

Photos and descriptions of the baskets can be viewed at 32auctions.com/basketsofhope. Auctioned baskets can be picked up at the Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons, or delivered by mutual arrangement. Payment in cash or check is required at this time.

Family Promise is a nonprofit organization that exists to help families with children experiencing homelessness find permanent housing and achieve self-sustainability. Visit fpwayne.org for information.