Ontario Historical Society to host ice cream social

The town of Ontario Historical & Landmark Preservation Society invites the public to an afternoon of ice cream and bluegrass music from 2 to 4 p.m. July 24 at Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road.

Group Therapy will perform, and attendees are encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets for the show. Ice cream will be available for purchase. Admission is free; parking is $5.

Guided tours will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. in the museum’s 10 buildings. The suggested donation is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and youth ages 15 and younger, and $20 for families.

The museum will be closed on Labor Day weekend and private tours are available by appointment. Call 315-524-9330 or visit heritagesquaremuseum.org for information.