BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

JULY 21

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 21, Lyons Manor Apartments, 31 Pearl St., Lyons. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. July 21, CanalView Apartments, 100 Canal View Drive, Lyons. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. July 21, Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church St., Walworth. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JULY 21-AUG. 18

Free Meals for Children: 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays through Aug. 18, Wayne Central High School, 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. For ages 18 and younger. Meals consist of seven servings of breakfast and lunch. Drive-thru only.

JULY 22

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. July 22, Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JULY 22-AUG. 31

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays, July 22-Aug. 31, Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.

JULY 24

Ice Cream Social: 2 to 4 p.m. July 24, Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. Enjoy bluegrass music with a country twist by Group Therapy. Ice cream available for purchase. Guided tours run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Donations accepted; parking is $5. Free. For information: heritagesquaremuseum.org or 315-524-9330.

JULY 24-OCT. 30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

JULY 27

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JULY 28

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 2 to 6 p.m. July 28, Sodus Farmers Market, Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main St., Sodus. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.

JULY 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29, Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

JULY 30

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 30, Peake Chrysler, 6551 Pratt Road, Sodus. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.