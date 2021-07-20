LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Pop-Up Tween/Teen Crafts: 2 p.m. July 21, 28. A table with supplies will be set up for families to come and complete a craft. This week, try the paper chain challenge.

Cardio Drumming with Julia: 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 22, 29. This class will have participants drumming on exercise balls. Use drumsticks to hit the ball, ground, chair and basket, or hit them against one another. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Registration required.

Balloon Twisting Workshop: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. July 22. For ages 7-12. Join Cris Johnson to learn how to twist balloons into creatures. The library will have animal books available for children to borrow afterward. Registration required.

Let’s Play Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. July 22, 29. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Pop Up Craft for Adults: 2 p.m. July 22, 29. The library will offer a different craft to tackle each week. This session, make a paint a rock to look like a sheep or a strawberry. $1.

Beatrix Potter Bedtime Story Time: 6 to 7 p.m. July 22, 29. Put on your jammies and hear a Beatrix Potter story before tucking in for the night. Register to receive the video link.

Friday Field Days @ the Library: 11 a.m. to noon July 23, 30. For school-age children and teens. Join Jessica for some outdoor fun near library hill. Equipment provided for children to rotate between stations of bocce ball, hula hoops, Frisbee and more.

Book Buzz: 10 to 11 a.m. July 24. For adults and teens. Enjoy a discussion of the book we’ve been reading. Chat or listen, and bring a cup of coffee or tea to enjoy. Registration required.

Pop-Up Preschool Craft: 2 p.m. July 26. For ages 3-5. A craft table with supplies will be set up at 2 p.m. This week, children will make a piggy.

Board meeting (virtual): 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 26. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for information.

GeriFit: 10 to 10:30 a.m. July 27. For ages 50 and older. Wear loose clothing and comfortable shoes to enjoy a workout that will help improve your balance, strength and flexibility. Registration required.

Arlette Chavez Iniguez, MD: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 27. Meet with Dr. Iniguez to talk about attitudes, perceptions and gaps in knowledge around cancer prevention, treatment, diagnosis and scientific discoveries. Free.

Painting with Marbles: 11 to 11:30 a.m. July 27. Mrs. K will read Karen Beaumont's "I Ain't Gonna Paint No More" while children make an abstract painting using marbles and acrylic paint. Paint pigments may stain clothing. Registration required.

Pop-Up School Age Crafts: 2 p.m. July 27. For grades K-5. Drop in to the library to make a summer reading craft. This week, children will make an elephant headband.

Make a Pocket Animal: 3 to 4 p.m. July 27. Felt, stuffing, fabric, needles and sewing machines are available, as well as modeling beeswax. Registration required.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Trail Blazers Summer Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 21, Manchester Gateway Trail, 55 North Ave., Shortsville. This paved trail winds alongside the water. Bring a lunch for a picnic afterward. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Wildlife Rockstars: 2 to 3 p.m. July 21. For families of all ages. The Wildlife Rockstars will be stopping by for “It Flies, It Creeps, It Crawls,” an educational program using birds, amphibians and reptile animal ambassadors to teach about the different ecosystems and habitats a species inhabits. Registration required.

Adult Stitching Club: 10:30 a.m. to noon July 22, Port of Newark. A club for all who love to stitch in any form. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and whatever project you’re working on.

Tails & Tales Reading Club: 2 to 3 p.m. July 22. For grades 3-6. Short stories only, with activities, crafts and a snack. Registration required.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. July 23, 26. This month’s book is "The Life She Was Given” by Ellen Marie Wiseman. Registration required and limited to six people.

Teen Craft: 2 to 3 p.m. July 23. For ages 12-17. Join Miss Jordyn for an hour of wild crafting. Registration required.

Reliant Credit Union Presentation: 5:15 to 6 p.m. July 26. For ages 12-17. Topics include financial planning and budgeting. Pizza provided. Registration required.

Silent Book Club Coffee Break: 10 a.m. to noon July 27, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. A morning meet-and-read with coffee and baked goods.

Bean Portrait Art Class: 2 to 3 p.m. July 27. For ages 6 and older with a caregiver. With beans, glue and paint, each kid will get to make a unique and creative animal portrait. Registration required and limited to 10 people.

Ongoing

Baby Bumblebees: 11:10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. For ages 2 and younger with a parent or caregiver. Miss Alicia leads a 10- to 15-minute learning environment with nursery rhymes, fingerplays and movement activities geared toward babies.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Free Curbside Summer Lunch: noon to 1:15 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 19. For all ages. Stop by the library’s pop-up tent outside to pick up a healthy lunch provided by Wayne Arc.

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook. Registration required.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Summer Spices: July 21. For adults. Stop by the library and pick up a smoked paprika take-and-make kit. Free.

Cartooning 102: 11 a.m. July 21. For kids. This grab-and-go kit can stand alone or complement the kit from 101 with new materials for cartooning and graphic novel design. $5.

Book Club: 7 p.m. July 21 via Zoom. For adults. This month’s book is “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women” by Kate Moore. Call to register.

Puzzle Exchange Day: July 22. If you dropped off an old puzzle by July 31, stop by the library to pick up your new one.

Summer Mocktails: noon to 2 p.m. July 22, 29 via Zoom. Stop by the library to register and pick up a recipe packet.

Ongoing

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

“Dungeons & Dragons” Quest: 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For kids in middle school and high school. Call to register.

Free Summer Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 19. A grab-and-go program offered with Wayne ARC and community members.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

“Pastiche — Works in Water Media”: through Aug. 15. An exhibit of watercolors by Susan Balding. Located in the third-floor art gallery.

Paws for Reading: 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Martha Rose, a guide dog in training for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, and her trainer are available for one-on-one reading time. Call to register.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Grab your blanket or chair, and meet behind the library to enjoy stories, songs and fun.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Virtual Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Grab-and-go crafts available weekly in the Children's Room.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.