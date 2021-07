COURTESY OF CLYDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., will hold a yard/tent sale from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7.

The sale will feature toys, tools, crafts, clothes, books and furniture. A bake sale with breads, cookies, pies and more will be held on Aug. 5-6 until sold out.