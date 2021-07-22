Family Promise announces Lyons garage sale

COURTESY OF FAMILY PROMISE OF WAYNE COUNTY

Family Promise of Wayne County will hold a garage sale fundraiser on Aug. 5-7 at its Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons.

The sale will feature furniture, household goods, toys and baby items. Sale hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7.

Family Promise is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and their families experiencing homelessness achieve sustainable housing.

Email nramos@fpwayne.org for information.