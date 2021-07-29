Family Promise to host ‘Night Without a Bed’

COURTESY OF FAMILY PROMISE OF WAYNE COUNTY

Family Promise of Wayne County will host “Night Without a Bed” on Aug. 28 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Palmyra to raise awareness of family homelessness.

For a $10 registration fee, participants will give up sleeping in a bed for one night. They can walk through the fairgrounds, purchase snacks, do laps on the track or visit with friends and supporters. If they want to sleep, it can’t be on a bed. Tent sites will be available for $10.

The event will feature music by 2Young 2B Old, games, raffles and food service by the Palmyra-Macedon Lions Club.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 315-879-1227 or email kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com for information.