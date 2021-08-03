BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

AUG. 4-18

Free Meals for Children: 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays through Aug. 18, Wayne Central High School, 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. For ages 18 and younger. Meals consist of seven servings of breakfast and lunch. Drive-thru only.

AUG. 4-31

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31, Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.

AUG. 5

Bake Sale: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Held in the yard on the first Mondays of the month this summer.

AUG. 5-7

Family Promise of Wayne County Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7, Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons. The sale will feature furniture, household goods, toys and baby items. Visit fpwayne.org for information.

Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5-6 and 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7, First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus, 31 W. Main St., Sodus. Shop for kitchen and dining supplies, knick-knacks, holiday and home decor, jewelry, toys, books and other items. For information: 315-483-6284.

Yard/Tent Sale: noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7, Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Shop for toys, tools, crafts, clothes, books, furniture and more. Bake sale runs Aug. 5-6.

AUG. 7

Treasures Along the Erie: Aug. 7. A joint garage sale hosted by the towns of Lyons and Savannah with the villages of Clyde and Newark.

AUG. 7-OCT. 30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

AUG. 9

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 9, Clyde Fire Department, 15 Ford St., Clyde. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 9, Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 12

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 12, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Sodus Town Ambulance, 49 W. Main St., Sodus. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.