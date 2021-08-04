LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Pop-Up Tween/Teen Crafts: 2 p.m. Aug. 4. A table with supplies will be set up for families to come and complete a craft. This week, make a safety pin bracelet.

Cardio Drumming with Julia: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 12. This class will have participants drumming on exercise balls. Use drumsticks to hit the ball, ground, chair and basket, or hit them against one another. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Registration required.

Let’s Play Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 5, 12. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Pop Up Craft for Adults: 2 p.m. Aug. 5. The library will offer a different craft to tackle each week. This session, make a geometric brooch. $1.

Beatrix Potter Bedtime Story Time: 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Put on your jammies and hear a Beatrix Potter story before tucking in for the night. Register to receive the video link.

Bombdiggity End of Summer Reading Extravaganza!: 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6. Celebrate all of the reading you did the past five weeks by participating in Hula Ball, a water balloon battle and a frog choose-your-own-adventure experience that will challenge you to think environmentally. Cash in your reading bucks at the prize shop. Registration required.

GeriFit: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10. For ages 50 and older. Wear loose clothing and comfortable shoes to enjoy a workout that will help improve your balance, strength and flexibility. Registration required.

Adult Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 10. This week, watch a movie about a Korean American family that moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream. Amidst the challenges of this new life in the strange and rugged Ozarks, they discover the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Rated PG-13. Registration required.

Bumblebee & Honeycomb Earrings: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 11. Learn how to assemble these sweet earrings. Supply kits provided for 50 cents. Registration required.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Tails & Tales Reading Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5. For grades 3-6. Short stories with activities, crafts and a snack. Registration required.

Teen Craft: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6. For ages 12-17. Join Miss Jordyn for an hour of wild crafting. Registration required.

Financial Planning for Teens: 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 9. Karen Dean from Reliant Credit Union will talk about smart spending, creating a budget and keeping on track. Pizza provided. Registration required.

Trail Blazers Summer Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11, Montezuma Audubon Trail, 2295 state Route 89, Savannah. This easy trail takes hikers through a diverse forest of hemlock, aspen and maple, then winds through grasslands, home to northern harriers and Savannah sparrows. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Summer Reading Challenge STEAM: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12. For ages 5 and older with a caregiver. Join Miss Wendy as she gets wild about animal science. Dress for mess. Registration required.

Wood Slice Trivet: 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12. For adults. Make a decorative decoupaged wood slice trivet that can be mounted on the wall or used under a vase or candle. Registration required. $5. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Board meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

Tea Dragon Society Tea Party: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13. For ages 12-17. Sample various teas with snacks, be assigned a tea dragon to care for, play the Tea Dragon Society card game and make a craft. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Bumblebees: 11:10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. For ages 2 and younger with a parent or caregiver. Miss Alicia leads a 10- to 15-minute learning environment with nursery rhymes, fingerplays and movement activities geared toward babies.

Canasta: 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Free Curbside Summer Lunch: noon to 1:15 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 19. For all ages. Stop by the library’s pop-up tent outside to pick up a healthy lunch provided by Wayne Arc.

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Picture Book Reading Club: 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. For families with kids ages 2 and older. Read a picture book at home and come back to share what you thought. Make a craft, do a small activity and end with a snack. Each kid goes home with a free book. Registration required.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook. Younger siblings welcome.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Adult Grab and Go Kit: Aug. 4. Make a hummingbird swing for your garden, while supplies last. Free.

Animal Dance Party: 1 p.m. Aug. 11. For all ages. Learn about animals and fun new ways to dance at the party.

Ongoing

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

“Dungeons & Dragons” Quest: 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For kids in middle school and high school. Call to register.

Free Summer Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 19. A grab-and-go program offered with Wayne ARC and community members.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

“Pastiche — Works in Water Media”: through Aug. 15. An exhibit of watercolors by Susan Balding. Located in the third-floor art gallery.

Paws for Reading: 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Martha Rose, a guide dog in training for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, and her trainer are available for one-on-one reading time. Call to register.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Grab your blanket or chair, and meet behind the library to enjoy stories, songs and fun.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Virtual Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Grab-and-go crafts available weekly in the Children's Room.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.