LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Bumblebee & Honeycomb Earrings: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 11. Learn how to assemble these sweet earrings. Supply kits provided for 50 cents. Registration required.

Cardio Drumming with Julia: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 12, 19. This class will have participants drumming on exercise balls. Use drumsticks to hit the ball, ground, chair and basket, or hit them against one another. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Registration required.

Let’s Play Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 12, 19. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Interactive Family Movie: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Join the library for a morning of watching, singing along, using props and general interaction with a swimmingly successful Disney classic about a young fish trying to find his dad. Bags will be provided for each participant, which will include props and items to be used during the movie at specific times, as well as a simple script to know when to do what. Registration required.

Giraffes Can’t Dance: A Special Reading Buddy Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16. Julia will read "Giraffes Can't Dance” by Giles Andreae. Following the story, children will receive the materials to build their own plush giraffe to keep. Registration required.

Macedon Seniors: noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 16. A meeting for senior residents of the town of Macedon.

Teddy Bear Safety Challenge: 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 17. For ages 4-8. Children are invited to bring their teddy bear (or favorite plush friend) to learn some important, basic safety tips from Macedon Police Sgt. Steve MacNeal. Registration required.

Adult Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17. This week, watch a movie about a drummer whose life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing. Rated R. Registration required.

Knit and Crochet Wednesday: 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18. Bring your knitting or crochet projects to the library to do in the company of other needlework enthusiasts. Share your work and exchange tips on stitches, patterns and projects.

Be a H.E.R.O.: Macedon Is a Bully-Free Zone: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. While doing his expertly executed magic tricks, Cris Johnson weaves in talking about bullying. Registration required.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Trail Blazers Summer Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11, Montezuma Audubon Trail, 2295 state Route 89, Savannah. This easy trail takes hikers through a diverse forest of hemlock, aspen and maple, then winds through grasslands, home to northern harriers and Savannah sparrows. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Summer Reading Challenge STEAM: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12. For ages 5 and older with a caregiver. Join Miss Wendy as she gets wild about animal science. Dress for mess. Registration required.

Wood Slice Trivet: 5 to 6 p.m. Aug. 12. For adults. Make a decorative decoupaged wood slice trivet that can be mounted on the wall or used under a vase or candle. Registration required. $5. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Board meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

Tea Dragon Society Tea Party: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 13. For ages 12-17. Sample various teas with snacks, be assigned a tea dragon to care for, play the Tea Dragon Society card game and make a craft. Registration required.

Physical Activity Walk & Talk Nutrition with SnapEd NY: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Aug. 16, Perkins Park, 311 1/2 Washington St., Newark. For adults. Enjoy a gentle walk in the village while hearing nutrition tips with Shelby from SnapEd NY. Registration required.

Cookbook Club: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Choose a recipe with the highlighted ingredient, prepare it and bring it to share with the club. Registration required.

Friends of the Newark Public Library Book Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 19-20 and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21.

Adult Stitch Club: 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 19, Port of Newark. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket to work on a project with fellow crafters.

Tails & Tales Reading Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. For grades 3-6. Short stories with activities, crafts and a snack. Registration required.

Storytime in the Park: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20, Perkins Park, 311 1/2 Washington St., Newark. For families and kids of all ages. Join us for stories, songs, activities and a craft. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Bumblebees: 11:10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. For ages 2 and younger with a parent or caregiver. Miss Alicia leads a 10- to 15-minute learning environment with nursery rhymes, fingerplays and movement activities geared toward babies.

Canasta: 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Free Curbside Summer Lunch: noon to 1:15 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 19. For all ages. Stop by the library’s pop-up tent outside to pick up a healthy lunch provided by Wayne Arc.

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Picture Book Reading Club: 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. For families with kids ages 2 and older. Read a picture book at home and come back to share what you thought. Make a craft, do a small activity and end with a snack. Each kid goes home with a free book. Registration required.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook. Younger siblings welcome.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Adult craft: Aug. 11. Pick up a greeting card craft kit and make a time capsule letter. Available while supplies last.

Animal Dance Party: 1 p.m. Aug. 11. For all ages. Learn about animals and fun new ways to dance at the party.

Grab-and-Go Gecko Keychain: 11 a.m. Aug. 18. For children of all ages. Kit includes supplies and directions on how to make your own colorful keychain.

Ongoing

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

“Dungeons & Dragons” Quest: 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For kids in middle school and high school. Call to register.

Free Summer Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 19. A grab-and-go program offered with Wayne ARC and community members.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

“Pastiche — Works in Water Media”: through Aug. 15. An exhibit of watercolors by Susan Balding. Located in the third-floor art gallery.

Paws for Reading: 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Martha Rose, a guide dog in training for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, and her trainer are available for one-on-one reading time. Call to register.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Grab your blanket or chair, and meet behind the library to enjoy stories, songs and fun.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Virtual Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Grab-and-go crafts available weekly in the Children's Room.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.