BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

AUG. 11

Board of Commissioners: 5 p.m. Aug. 11, Newark Housing Authority, 200 Driving Park Circle, Newark. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

AUG. 11-18

Free Meals for Children: 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays through Aug. 18, Wayne Central High School, 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. For ages 18 and younger. Meals consist of seven servings of breakfast and lunch. Drive-thru only.

AUG. 11-31

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31, Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.

AUG. 12

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 12, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 13

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Sodus Town Ambulance, 49 W. Main St., Sodus. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 14-OCT. 30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

AUG. 19

Outdoor History Night: 8 p.m. Aug. 19, T. Spencer Knight Canal Park, 199 Van Buren St., Newark. Local historian John Zornow will present “The Best Town on the Line.” Bring a chair. The rain date is Aug. 26. Refreshments provided. Call 315-331-6409, email arcadiahistory@gmail.com or visit newarkarcadiamuseum.org for information.

AUG. 21-22

Model Aircraft Show and Open House: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21-22, Rochester Aeromodeling Society, 2529 Macedon Center Road, Palmyra. Event includes flight lessons for the public, small gliders for children to fly, noon demos, model airplanes and helicopters, barbecue on Aug. 21 and night flying on Aug. 22. Free.