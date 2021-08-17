LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Knit and Crochet Wednesday: 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18, 25. Bring your knitting or crochet projects to the library to do in the company of other needlework enthusiasts. Share your work and exchange tips on stitches, patterns and projects.

Cardio Drumming with Julia: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19. This class will have participants drumming on exercise balls. Use drumsticks to hit the ball, ground, chair and basket, or hit them against one another. Dress in loose clothing and wear comfortable shoes. Registration required.

Be a H.E.R.O.: Macedon Is a Bully-Free Zone: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. While doing his expertly executed magic tricks, Cris Johnson weaves in talking about bullying. Registration required.

Let’s Play Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 19, 26. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Girls Who Code, Part II: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 21. For boys and girls in grades 3-5. Join us as we learn some quick coding skills to make a web-based game through Scratch. Those who attended the first session can start work on coding with Twine, which helps to create text-based adventures. Registration required.

Board meeting (virtual): 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23. Email macedonlibrarydirector@owwl.org for information.

Adult Matinee: 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24. This week, watch a movie about a warden whose years of carrying out death row executions are taking a toll. As she prepares for another one, she must confront the psychological and emotional demons that her job creates. Rated R. Registration required.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Cookbook Club: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Choose a recipe with the highlighted ingredient, prepare it and bring it to share with the club. Registration required.

Free Curbside Summer Lunch: noon to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 18-19. For all ages. Stop by the library’s pop-up tent outside to pick up a healthy lunch provided by Wayne Arc.

Friends of the Newark Public Library Book Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 19-20 and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21.

Adult Stitch Club: 10:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 19, Port of Newark. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket to work on a project with fellow crafters.

Tails & Tales Reading Club: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. For grades 3-6. Short stories with activities, crafts and a snack. Registration required.

Storytime in the Park: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20, Perkins Park, 311 1/2 Washington St., Newark. For families and kids of all ages. Join us for stories, songs, activities and a craft. Registration required.

Adult Take & Make Kits: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 23. Kits include the materials to make wood slice car ornaments.

Silent Book Club Coffee Break: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. Enjoy a morning meet-and-read with coffee and baked goods.

Rachel’s Theme Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 24, Port of Newark. For adults. This month’s theme is “Hope and Courage” with “The Girl from the Channel Islands” by Jenny Lecoat. Bring your lawn chair and lunch. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Summer Reading Challenge STEAM: 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 26. For ages 5 and older with a caregiver. Join Miss Wendy as she gets wild about animal science. Dress for mess. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Bumblebees: 11:10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. For ages 2 and younger with a parent or caregiver. Miss Alicia leads a 10- to 15-minute learning environment with nursery rhymes, fingerplays and movement activities geared toward babies.

Canasta: 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Held in the Community Room.

Picture Book Reading Club: 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. For families with kids ages 2 and older. Read a picture book at home and come back to share what you thought. Make a craft, do a small activity and end with a snack. Each kid goes home with a free book. Registration required.

Toddler Storytime: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook. Younger siblings welcome.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Grab-and-Go Gecko Keychain: 11 a.m. Aug. 18. For children of all ages. Kit includes supplies and directions on how to make your own colorful keychain.

Summer Spices: Aug. 18. This grab-and-go kit for adults features ingredients to make herbs de Provence. Recipes provided. Free.

Home Alone (virtual): 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30. Presented by EPIC Trainings. Registration required. $25.

Home Alone (in-person): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 31. Presented by EPIC Trainings. Registration required. $25.

Ongoing

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

“Dungeons & Dragons” Quest: 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. For kids in middle school and high school. Call to register.

Free Summer Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays through Aug. 19. A grab-and-go program offered with Wayne ARC and community members.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Paws for Reading: 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays. Martha Rose, a guide dog in training for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, and her trainer are available for one-on-one reading time. Call to register.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Grab your blanket or chair, and meet behind the library to enjoy stories, songs and fun.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Virtual Story Time: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays via Facebook or YouTube. Grab-and-go crafts available weekly in the Children's Room.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.