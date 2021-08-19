BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

AUG. 18

Free Meals for Children: 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 18, Wayne Central High School, 6200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario. For ages 18 and younger. Meals consist of seven servings of breakfast and lunch. Drive-thru only.

AUG. 18-31

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays through Aug. 31, Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth, 1519 Nye Road, Lyons. For Wayne County residents ages 60 and older who meet eligibility requirements. Pick up a booklet of five, $4 farmers market coupons on a first come, first served basis. For information: 315-946-5624.

AUG. 19

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Ave., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Family Promise of Wayne County volunteer training: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St., Lyons. Call 585-233-8394 or email groberts.familypromise@gmail.com to register.

Outdoor History Night: 8 p.m. Aug. 19, T. Spencer Knight Canal Park, 199 Van Buren St., Newark. Local historian John Zornow will present “The Best Town on the Line.” Bring a chair. The rain date is Aug. 26. Refreshments provided. Call 315-331-6409, email arcadiahistory@gmail.com or visit newarkarcadiamuseum.org for information.

AUG. 20

American Red Cross blood drive: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20, Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 21-22

Model Aircraft Show and Open House: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21-22, Rochester Aeromodeling Society, 2529 Macedon Center Road, Palmyra. Event includes flight lessons for the public, small gliders for children to fly, noon demos, model airplanes and helicopters, barbecue on Aug. 21 and night flying on Aug. 22. Free.

AUG. 21-OCT. 30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

AUG. 23

Registration ends for “A 20th Century Decades Party” (2 p.m. Aug. 28): Museum of Wayne County History, 21 Butternut St., Lyons. Celebrate every decade of the 20th century before a tribute to the life and legacy of Larry Ann Evans, former executive director. Registration required by Aug. 23. For information: waynehistory.org or 315-946-4943.

Registration ends for “Floating Ideas” (7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 26): via Zoom. Examine the role of New York’s canal on various social movements and its continuing legacy, with an emphasis on women’s rights, suffrage and the quest for social justice. Registration required by Aug. 23. Free. Visit bit.ly/37AvVjS for information.

AUG. 26

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Gananda High School, 3195 Weidrick Road, Walworth. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

AUG. 27

Wine, Craft Beverage and Artisan Festival: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 27, T. Spencer Knight Park, 199 Van Buren St., Newark. Enjoy live music by The Marbletones, local artisans, food trucks and samplings of wine and craft beverages. $20-$25. Visit newarknychamber.org for information.

AUG. 27-29

Northeast Model Helicopter Jamboree: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 27-29, Rochester Aeromodeling Society, 2529 Macedon Center Road, Palmyra. See aerobatic and 3D helicopter demos. Little Red Wagon food truck, night flying and fireworks on Aug. 28.

AUG. 28

Night Without a Bed: 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Aug. 28, Wayne County Fairgrounds, 300 W. Jackson St, Palmyra. Hosted by Family Promise of Wayne County. 2Young 2B Old will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Event includes raffles, food and activities. Email kwoodlock@rochester.rr.com for information.