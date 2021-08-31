BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

SEPT. 2

Bake Sale: 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Held in the yard on the first Mondays of the month this summer.

SEPT. 4

Color Wayne Fun Run/Walk: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 4, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. Hosted by the Arc Wayne. Participate in-person or attend virtually for a 2-mile walk, run or roll along the newly renovated Erie Canalway Trail. Celebrate at the end with a DJ, yard games and food. Visit arcwayne.org to register.

SEPT. 4-OCT. 30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

SEPT. 11-12

Macedon Center Community Professional Lumberjack Festival: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 11-12, Macedon Center Fireman’s Field, 2481 Canandaigua Road, Macedon. Events include ax throwing, hot saw, two-man crosscut and spring-board. Lumberjack Breakfast runs from 8 a.m. to noon for an additional cost. $4. Visit macedoncenterfire.org for information.

SEPT. 12

Mutt Strut: noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 12, Silver Hill Technology Park, 1000 Technology Parkway, Newark. This year’s theme is “Who Let the Dogs Out.” Prizes will go to the best human and dog costumes, and most money raised. Shelter dogs available for walking. Call 315-946-3389 or visit facebook.com/hswaynecounty to register.