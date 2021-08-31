LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Knit and Crochet Wednesday: 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1, 8. Bring your knitting or crochet projects to the library to do in the company of other needlework enthusiasts. Share your work and exchange tips on stitches, patterns and projects.

Let’s Play Mahjong!: 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 2, 9. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3. Visit redcrossblood.org to register.

Library closed: Sept. 6. The library will be closed in observance of Labor Day.

GeriFit: 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 7, 9. Designed for ages 50 and older. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes to enjoy a workout that will help improve your balance, strength and flexibility. Masks recommended. Registration required.

Beginner Acoustic Guitar Class I: 6 to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 7. Registration required.

Amish Knot Rag Rug Trivet: 2 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Use your own fabric scraps to create a trivet or keep adding fabric to create a placement or round rug for your home. Bring two old T-shirts or 2 yards of fabric in contrasting colors. Free.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Silent Book Club: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7, Craft 120, 120 E. Union St., Newark. Chat a bit about books and reading, order food and drinks, then read for an hour. The event will wrap up with conversation about what we’re reading now and have been reading. Registration required.

Board meeting: 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Open to the public.

Ongoing

Canasta: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Registration requested.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested.

Toddler Time: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 1-4 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook on Tuesdays.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Teen Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 7. For grades 6-12. Celebrate the first day of school with a waffle and some fun at the library. Sample different toppings, check out new books and be with your friends.

Two’s Company: 10 a.m. on Wednesdays starting Sept. 8. For ages 18-36 months with a parent or caregiver. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs that encourage early literacy skills.

Waffle It!: 4 p.m. Sept. 9. For kids. Bring your appetite and curiosity to the library, where we will explore what foods you can make using a waffle iron. Choose from an array of sweet and come savory ingredients to concoct the tastiest snack.

Ongoing

Afterschool Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For kids and teens. Free.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. on Thursdays. For ages 3-5. Program includes activities, stories, action rhymes and a craft.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.