BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

SEPT. 15

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15, Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15, Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church St., Walworth. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

SEPT. 16-18

Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16-17 and 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 18, First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark. Shop for a variety of items, including clothing, household, holiday, tools, electronics, toys and shoes. Wear and mask and bring your own bags; $1 Bag Sale on Saturday. Use Main Street entrance.

SEPT. 18-OCT. 30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

SEPT. 22

“All About Bluebirds ... and More!”: 7 p.m. Sept. 22 via Zoom. John Rogers will share his expertise on bluebirds, butterflies, wildflowers and other birds. Registration required. Free. Call 315-331-8415 or visit bit.ly/2X4W0Wa for information.

SEPT. 25

Dutch Fritter Sale: 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 25, Reformed Church of Palmyra, 236 Canandaigua St., Palmyra. Order ahead by calling 315-597-4341, and leave a message containing name, number of half-dozens ordered and phone number. $6.

Fall Chicken BBQ: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25, St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Meals come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, coleslaw and roll. Drive-thru only. Bring exact payment. Proceeds support the church’s Christmas Stocking Project, which reaches over 500 youth in Monroe and Wayne counties. $10.