Apple Tasting Tour returning for 24th year

COURTESY OF WAYNE COUNTY TOURISM

The Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour returns for the 24th year this October.

Apple lovers across western and central New York have enjoyed this fall celebration in the state’s largest apple-producing county since 1997. Visitors are invited to pick apples, admire the fall colors and enjoy time together throughout the month. Activities range from corn mazes and tractor rides to wine and cider tastings.

New this year, the tour’s app will be available on the Google Play and Apple App Store. The browser-based app debuted in 2020 and won the Rochester PRism award for smartphone/tablet applications. The app allows users to visit stops on the trail and answer trivia questions to earn badges that serve as entries to the prize raffle at the end of October.

Wayne County Tourism partners with 10 local businesses to host the self-driven tour: Apple Town Farm Market, 4734 state Route 104, Williamson; Lagoner Farms and Embark Craft Ciderworks, 6895 Lake Ave., Williamson; Long Acre Farms and JD Wine Cellars, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon; Morgan's Farm Market, 3821 Cory Corners Road, Marion; Orbaker’s Farm Market, 3451 Lake Road, Williamson; Rootstock Ciders and Spirits, 3274 Eddy Road, Williamson; The Apple Farm Stand at Stone Goose Farms, 5630 Norris Road, North Rose; The Apple Shed and Old Goat Cidery, 3391 Fairville-Maple Ridge Road, Newark; Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Road, Williamson; and Youngman Orchards Farm, 7315 Lake Road, Sodus.

Also featured on the tour are Chimney Bluffs State Park, 7700 Garner Road, Wolcott; B. Forman Park, 4507 Lake Road, Pultneyville; Palmyra Aqueduct Park, 2685 state Route 31, Palmyra; Beechwood State Park, Lake Road, Sodus; and Cornwall Preserve, 3975 Lake Road, Williamson.

Visit appletastingtour.com for information and directions to each site.