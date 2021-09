COURTESY OF UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

The United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde, will host a spaghetti and meatball dinner on Oct. 13.

Homemade meatballs and sauce, spaghetti, salad, Italian bread and a brownie will be offered as takeouts from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. or dine-ins from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $9. Call 315-923-2224 or 315-923-3491 for information.