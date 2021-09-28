BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

OCT. 1

Cocktails & Carburetors: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, Horsepower Motorworks, 825 Phillips Road, Victor. Enjoy cocktails, music and food while viewing cars undergoing restoration. Proceeds benefit the Landmark Society of Western New York. $95. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

OCT. 1-29

Moonlight Maze: 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays through Oct. 29, Long Acre Farms, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon. Tackle the Amazing Maize Maze in the dark. Ice cream shop, tasting room and farm market will be open. $15-$18. Call 315-986-4202 or visit longacrefarms.com for tickets.

OCT. 2

Barn Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2. All barns and sites are located on Minsteed and Hydesville roads in the town of Arcadia. Tickets include a booklet with historical information and a map. $10. Call 315-331-6409, email arcadiahistory@gmail.org or visit newarkarcadiamuseum.org for information.

Wheels at Pinnacle: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 2, Pinnacle Athletic Campus, 7600 Pinnacle Road, Victor. Proceeds benefit the Landmark Society of Western New York. Rain date: Oct. 9. $5-$25. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.

OCT. 2-30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

OCT. 2-31

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays through Oct. 31, Long Acre Farms, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon. This year’s theme for the Amazing Maize Maze is “Apples.” Admission includes access to the Animal Tracks Maze, Back 40 and wagon rides. Also open on Oct. 11. $15-$18. For information: longacrefarms.com or 315-986-4202.