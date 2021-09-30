Annual pumpkin sculpture contest announced in Newark

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The village of Newark will celebrate this fall with a pumpkin sculpture contest from Oct. 25 to 29.

During this time, sculptures will be placed in front yards of homes and outside of businesses for all to see. The best residential pumpkin sculpture will win a trick-or-treat basket of holiday goods and the Great Pumpkin Trophy will go to the winning Newark business.

Entries will be judged on fall spirit and original design. To enter the contest, call 315-226-8105 by noon Oct. 29 to have judges stop by to photograph the creation. Photos will be judged on Oct. 29.