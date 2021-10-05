LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

WSPL Genealogy Group: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6. A group for all those interested in pursuing family research. Learn about resources and meet others with an avid interest in genealogy.

Card Making Class: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7. Join Sally Fritz to learn how to make four cards with envelopes. Registration required. $15.

No Sew Pumpkins: 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 8. For all ages. Join Courtney to learn how to make a quick and easy pumpkin to decorate your home. Registration required.

German Shepherd Story Time and Reading Buddy: 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 9. Join Julia to make your own German shepherd reading buddy to take home and read to every day. Registration required.

Puppy Tales: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 9. For ages 12 and younger. Children will choose a picture book to read aloud to a non-judgmental, furry friend to gain confidence and skill at reading fluently. The dogs are from Guiding Eyes for the Blind and are trained. Each will have a handler present.

Tween and Teen Monsterpalooza: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. For grades 6-12. Make and enjoy Monster Treats (Oreos dipped in chocolate), as well as flowers with eyes. Registration required.

Book Discussion with Local Author Peter J. Smith (virtual): 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15. Read and discuss Wayne County native Peter Smith’s book “Little White People.” Registration required.

Ongoing

Beginning Acoustic Guitar Lessons: 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays.

GeriFit: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 14. Designed for ages 50 and older. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes to enjoy a workout that will help improve your balance, strength and flexibility. Masks recommended. Registration required if this is your first time attending.

Girls Who Code: 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For children of all genders. Simple and fun games will be used to teach coding basics and get kids thinking like a programmer. Call Julia at the library for information.

Knit and Crochet Wednesday: 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting or crochet projects to the library to do in the company of other needlework enthusiasts. Share your work and exchange tips on stitches, patterns and projects.

Let’s Play Euchre!: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Drop in to play cards, meet new friends and have a bit of fun. All skill levels welcome.

Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. For those entering kindergarten in fall 2022. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud. Session I starts at 10:30 a.m. Session II starts at 11 a.m.

Spooktacular Singer Songwriter Workshop: 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Oct. 26.

Story Time for Three-Year-Olds: 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 36-48 months. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud.

Story Time for Two-Year-Olds: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 24-36 months. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

An Exploration of James Baldwin: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. A four-week program exploring Baldwin’s writings and culminating with a showing of “I Am Not Your Negro.” Registration required.

Picture Book Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 7. For families and kids ages 4-11. Read an assigned picture book at home and come back for the next meeting to share your thoughts. Crafts and snacks to follow.

Sewing with Mary: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 7. This month’s project are fabric book covers. Experience with sewing machines strongly suggested. Some machines will be available; bring your own if you prefer. Registration limited to four people. $5. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Chalk Couture (Fall/Halloween-themed): 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8. For ages 6 and older with a caregiver. Make a unique and creative fall-inspired sign using chalk paste, a chalk board and stencils.

Wildlife Rockstars: 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 9. For families and kids of all ages. This program is designed to tie-in the achievements of our Wildlife Rockstars as brain trauma survivors. Attendees will receive a follow-up activity where they can write about what their superpower would be if they were an animal. Registration required. Free.

SnapEd NY: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 12. For adults. This month, Shelby will bring samples of squash recipes. Registration required. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Full STEAM Ahead: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. For ages 5 and older; younger siblings welcome. Join Miss Wendy for this hands-on science program. Dress for mess. Registration required.

DIY Coffee Pallet with Hooks: 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Oct. 14. Make a mini pallet coffee and mug unit with hooks for mugs. Registration required. $7. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Board meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Open to the public.

Alliance Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. This fall’s theme is “Page to Screen.” Club is reading “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann. Registration required.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post a video every other month featuring a new recipe to show you how to use your Instant Pot.

Ongoing

Canasta: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Registration requested.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested.

Stories Within: 4 to 5 p.m. on Fridays. For ages 12-17. A safe space for creative and freeform writing. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 14-17. Join us as we watch, read and talk about different anime and manga.

Toddler Time: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 1-4 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook on Tuesdays.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Does not meet Oct. 11. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Tween Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 11-13. Join us as we watch, read and talk about different anime and manga.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Halloween Cross-Stitch Kit: Oct. 6. For adults. Stop by to pick up a Halloween cross-stitch kit and make a spooky card. $3.

PJ Story Time: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. For all ages. Wear your pajamas and bring your favorite friend. Join us for stories, action rhymes and crafts.

Mother Goose on the Loose: 10 a.m. Oct. 12. For ages 18 months and younger. This program uses rhymes, songs, books, puppets and musical instruments to stimulate the learning process for babies and their caregivers.

Teen Cafe and Art Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12. For kids that are middle and high school age. Design an original art piece while enjoying some snacks.

Children’s Art Class: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. For ages 8 and older. An introduction to traditional skills and media in the arts. Registration requested. $3.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Line Dancing: 5 p.m. on Thursdays. For adults. Get in step at the library. $5.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. on Thursdays. For ages 3-5. Program includes activities, stories, action rhymes and a craft.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Two’s Company: 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 18-36 months with a parent or caregiver. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs that encourage early literacy skills.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.