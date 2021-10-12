BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

Send calendar submissions to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com by noon on Thursdays. Visit waynepost.com for a complete listing of calendar items.

OCT. 13

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 13, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Flu Shot Clinic: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Newark Urgent Care, 800 W. Miller St., Newark. For ages 9 and older. Standard 2021-22 vaccine protects against four flu viruses. High-dose vaccine available for ages 65 and older. Bring insurance card; self-pay cost is $40 and $75 for high-dose vaccine. Masks required. For information: 585-924-1510.

Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde. Homemade meatballs and sauce, spaghetti, salad, Italian bread and a brownie will be offered as takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. or dine-ins from 4 to 6 p.m. $9. For information: 315-923-2224, 315-923-3491.

OCT. 14

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, 1200 Driving Park Ave., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 15

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Sodus Town Ambulance, 49 W. Main St., Sodus. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 15-16

Book and Books on Tape Sale: noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, South Main Emporium, 604 S. Main St., Newark. Proceeds will benefit the Newark Rotary Club’s Living Waters for the World project bringing clean water, sanitation and economic development to Tabi, Mexico. Use the Grant Street entrance to the building.

OCT. 15-29

Moonlight Maze: 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays through Oct. 29, Long Acre Farms, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon. Tackle the Amazing Maize Maze in the dark. Ice cream shop, tasting room and farm market will be open. $15-$18. Call 315-986-4202 or visit longacrefarms.com for tickets.

OCT. 16

Harvest Festival and Auction: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 16, East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 Port Gibson Road, Palmyra. Event starts with an outdoor rummage sale and farmers market, with food vendors, a chicken barbecue and dessert sale starting at 11 a.m. Live auction bidding starts at 6 p.m. Free. Call 315-597-4400, email auction@eastpalmyrachristianschool.com or visit auctria.com/auction/epcs2021 for information.

OCT. 16-30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

OCT. 17-31

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays through Oct. 31, Long Acre Farms, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon. This year’s theme for the Amazing Maize Maze is “Apples.” Admission includes access to the Animal Tracks Maze, Back 40 and wagon rides. $15-$18. For information: longacrefarms.com or 315-986-4202.

OCT. 18

Drive-Thru Chicken and Biscuits Dinner: 4 p.m. Oct. 18, United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion. Dinner comes with chicken, biscuits, gravy, vegetables, coleslaw and dessert. Takeout only. $10. For information: 315-926-5501.

OCT. 20

Col. William Prescott Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution: 1 p.m. Oct. 20, Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, Newark. Nancy Karasinski, a member of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, will present “Elizabeth Van Lew: The Richmond Spy.” Free. For information: pharper001@hotmail.com or 315-594-8469.

Board of Commissioners: 5:15 p.m. Oct. 20, Newark Housing Authority, 200 Driving Park Circle, Newark. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

OCT. 23

Pulled Pork BBQ: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23, St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Dinner comes with pulled pork, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. Drive-thru only. Bring exact payment. $10.