LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

GeriFit: 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 14. Designed for ages 50 and older. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes to enjoy a workout that will help improve your balance, strength and flexibility. Masks recommended. Registration required if this is your first time attending.

Tween and Teen Monsterpalooza: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. For grades 6-12. Make and enjoy Monster Treats (Oreos dipped in chocolate), as well as flowers with eyes. Registration required.

Book Discussion with Local Author Peter J. Smith (virtual): 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 15. Read and discuss Wayne County native Peter Smith’s book “Little White People.” Registration required.

Macedon Senior Meeting: noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 18. A meeting for senior residents of the town of Macedon. Bring a dish to pass.

Take It and Make It Halloween-Themed After School Craft: 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Pick up your child from school and drop by the library to pick up a fun Halloween-themed craft. Video tutorial provided.

Ghost Earrings: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 22. Make howling ghost earrings just in time for Halloween. Take-and-make kits available. Registration required. 50 cents.

Ongoing

Beginning Acoustic Guitar Lessons: 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Girls Who Code: 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For children of all genders. Simple and fun games will be used to teach coding basics and get kids thinking like a programmer. Call Julia at the library for information.

Knit and Crochet Wednesday: 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting or crochet projects to the library to do in the company of other needlework enthusiasts. Share your work and exchange tips on stitches, patterns and projects.

Let’s Play Euchre!: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Drop in to play cards, meet new friends and have a bit of fun. All skill levels welcome.

Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. For those entering kindergarten in fall 2022. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud. Session I starts at 10:30 a.m. Session II starts at 11 a.m.

Spooktacular Singer Songwriter Workshop: 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Oct. 26.

Story Time for Three-Year-Olds: 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 36-48 months. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud.

Story Time for Two-Year-Olds: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 24-36 months. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Full STEAM Ahead: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. For ages 5 and older; younger siblings welcome. Join Miss Wendy for this hands-on science program. Dress for mess. Registration required.

DIY Coffee Pallet with Hooks: 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Oct. 14. Make a mini pallet coffee and mug unit with hooks for mugs. Registration required. $7. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Board meeting: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Open to the public.

Alliance Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. This fall’s theme is “Page to Screen.” Club is reading “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann. Registration required.

Instant Pot Fridays: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 via Facebook. Miss Wendy will post a video every other month featuring a new recipe to show you how to use your Instant Pot.

Adult Take-and-Make Kits: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Stop by anytime to pick up another take-and-make kit. Limited to one per adult, while supplies last.

Rachel’s Theme Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 19, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. For adults. The theme for this month is “Murder.” Club members will discuss “Dishing the Dirt” by M.C. Beaton in the Ice Cream Shop. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Trail Blazers Fall Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20, Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 state Route 89, Savannah. Enjoy a guided tour along one of the nature trails. Dress for trail conditions. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Cookbook Club: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Choose a recipe that uses this month’s ingredient, prepare it and bring it to the meeting.

An Exploration of James Baldwin: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. A four-week program exploring Baldwin’s writings and culminating with a showing of “I Am Not Your Negro.” Registration required.

Picture Book Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. For families and kids ages 4-11. Read an assigned picture book at home and come back for the next meeting to share your thoughts. Crafts and snacks to follow.

“The British Raj in India”: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Joe O’Toole facilitates this HumanitiesNY Reading and Discussion Series focused on the Raj in India, explored through literature.

Ongoing

Canasta: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Registration requested.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested.

Stories Within: 4 to 5 p.m. on Fridays. For ages 12-17. A safe space for creative and freeform writing. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 14-17. Join us as we watch, read and talk about different anime and manga.

Toddler Time: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 1-4 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook on Tuesdays.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Tween Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 11-13. Join us as we watch, read and talk about different anime and manga.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Children’s Art Class: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14. For ages 8 and older. An introduction to traditional skills and media in the arts. Registration requested. $3.

Haunted Library: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Attendees will be led to the dungeon, where they may run into some “old” friends. Admission is a box or can of food for the Palmyra and Macedon food pantry. Wear your costumes, because local merchants will host trick-or-treating on Main Street.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Line Dancing: 5 p.m. on Thursdays. For adults. Get in step at the library. $5.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. on Thursdays. For ages 3-5. Program includes activities, stories, action rhymes and a craft.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Two’s Company: 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 18-36 months with a parent or caregiver. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs that encourage early literacy skills.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.