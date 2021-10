COURTESY OF THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will mark the 50th anniversary of the on-duty death of Sgt. Investigator Carl Clingerman with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 3 on state Route 414, a quarter-mile north of the village of Clyde.

Clingerman was killed after being struck by another car on Nov. 3, 1971, while on his way home from an investigation.

The ceremony is open to the public.