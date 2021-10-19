LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Take It and Make It Halloween-Themed After School Craft: 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Pick up your child from school and drop by the library to pick up a fun Halloween-themed craft. Video tutorial provided.

Ghost Earrings: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 22. Make howling ghost earrings just in time for Halloween. Take-and-make kits available. Registration required. 50 cents.

Halloween Hauntings (virtual): 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 23. For teens and adults. Professional actress Michèle LaRue will perform two creepy short stories: “The House That Was Not” by Elia W. Peattie and “The Shadows on the Wall” by Mary E. Wilkins Freeman. Q&A to follow. Registration required.

American Red Cross Blood Drive: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 25.

Board Meeting: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25. Call for information on how to attend.

Spooktacular Singer Songwriter Workshop: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

Spooky Goddesses (virtual): 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 28. This presentation recounts the adventures of some hair-raising goddesses from ancient history. Registration required.

Where the Jack-’o-Lanterns Are: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Come and see 50 pumpkins carved by local people and organizations. Hear live music performed by Farmer Tom and other local musicians. Vote for your favorite pumpkin(s) by placing a dollar in the box next to those you like best. All proceeds will benefit Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County. The creator of the pumpkin earning the most "dollar votes" will receive a plaque and bag of candy.

Ongoing

Beginning Acoustic Guitar Lessons: 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Girls Who Code: 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For children of all genders. Simple and fun games will be used to teach coding basics and get kids thinking like a programmer. Call Julia at the library for information.

Knit and Crochet Wednesday: 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting or crochet projects to the library to do in the company of other needlework enthusiasts. Share your work and exchange tips on stitches, patterns and projects.

Let’s Play Euchre!: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Drop in to play cards, meet new friends and have a bit of fun. All skill levels welcome.

Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. For those entering kindergarten in fall 2022. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud. Session I starts at 10:30 a.m. Session II starts at 11 a.m.

Story Time for Three-Year-Olds: 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 36-48 months. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud.

Story Time for Two-Year-Olds: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 24-36 months. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Trail Blazers Fall Hike: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20, Montezuma Audubon Center, 2295 state Route 89, Savannah. Enjoy a guided tour along one of the nature trails. Dress for trail conditions. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Cookbook Club: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Choose a recipe that uses this month’s ingredient, prepare it and bring it to the meeting.

An Exploration of James Baldwin: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20. A four-week program exploring Baldwin’s writings and culminating with a showing of “I Am Not Your Negro.” Registration required.

Picture Book Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. For families and kids ages 4-11. Read an assigned picture book at home and come back for the next meeting to share your thoughts. Crafts and snacks to follow.

“The British Raj in India”: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21. Joe O’Toole facilitates this HumanitiesNY Reading and Discussion Series focused on the Raj in India, explored through literature.

Wendy’s Book Club: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 25. This month’s book is “Dear Edward” by Ann Napolitano. Registration required.

Teen Art Class: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 25. For ages 12-17. Teens can explore different types of art styles with a new theme each month.

Silent Book Club Coffee Break: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26, Grind On Coffee, 212 S. Main St., Newark. Event includes a meet-and-greet followed by an hour of silent reading and conversation.

Adult Stitch Club: 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 28, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. A club for all who love to stitch in an form. Bring whatever project you’re working on to the Ice Cream Shop and enjoy time with fellow crafters. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Full STEAM Ahead: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28. For ages 5 and older; younger siblings welcome. Join Miss Wendy for this hands-on science program. Dress for mess. Registration required.

Halloween Fun at the Library: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. For kids and teens of all ages. Come in costume and trick or treat with us! Staff will have their car trunks decorated, and there will be a pumpkin decorating station, face painting, crafts and activities.

Ongoing

Canasta: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Registration requested.

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested.

Stories Within: 4 to 5 p.m. on Fridays. For ages 12-17. A safe space for creative and freeform writing. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. For ages 14-17. Join us as we watch, read and talk about different anime and manga.

Toddler Time: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 1-4 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook on Tuesdays.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Tween Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 11-13. Join us as we watch, read and talk about different anime and manga.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Fall Spices: Ginger: Oct. 20. For adults. Grab a take-and-make craft kit while supplies last. Free.

Spooky Cemetery Scavenger Hunt: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Meet at the Palmyra Village Cemetery at the Vienna Street entrance for your clues. Follow the clues to learn about your community.

Jewelry Making: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23. For adults. Make a pendant necklace using semi-precious stones. Call to register. $12.

Haunted Library: 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Attendees will be led to the dungeon, where they may run into some “old” friends. Admission is a box or can of food for the Palmyra and Macedon food pantry. Wear your costumes, because local merchants will host trick-or-treating on Main Street.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Line Dancing: 5 p.m. on Thursdays. For adults. Get in step at the library. $5.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. on Thursdays. For ages 3-5. Program includes activities, stories, action rhymes and a craft.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Two’s Company: 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 18-36 months with a parent or caregiver. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs that encourage early literacy skills.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.