BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of events

OCT. 20

Col. William Prescott Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution: 1 p.m. Oct. 20, Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, Newark. Nancy Karasinski, a member of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, will present “Elizabeth Van Lew: The Richmond Spy.” Free. For information: pharper001@hotmail.com or 315-594-8469.

Board of Commissioners: 5:15 p.m. Oct. 20, Newark Housing Authority, 200 Driving Park Circle, Newark. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

OCT. 22

American Red Cross blood drive: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22, Gananda High School, 3195 Weidrick Road, Walworth. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 22-29

Moonlight Maze: 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays through Oct. 29, Long Acre Farms, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon. Tackle the Amazing Maize Maze in the dark. Ice cream shop, tasting room and farm market will be open. $15-$18. Call 315-986-4202 or visit longacrefarms.com for tickets.

OCT. 23-30

Lyons Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Oct. 30. The market is set up on Church Street in front of the Courthouse. Early bird shopping starts at 8 a.m. Visit lyonsny.com/lyons-farmers-market for information.

OCT. 23-31

Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays through Oct. 31, Long Acre Farms, 1342 Eddy Road, Macedon. This year’s theme for the Amazing Maize Maze is “Apples.” Admission includes access to the Animal Tracks Maze, Back 40 and wagon rides. $15-$18. For information: longacrefarms.com or 315-986-4202.

OCT. 23

Pulled Pork BBQ: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23, St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Dinner comes with pulled pork, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. Drive-thru only. Bring exact payment. $10.

OCT. 24

Music for Mission: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, 7030 Bayview Drive, Sodus Point. Enjoy music by jazz pianist Doug Blackall and singer Kate Mulberry while supporting local church projects. $15-$25. Call 315-483-6284, email gailheimberger37@gmail.com or visit soduspresbyterian.com for information.

OCT. 25

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25, Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., Macedon. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, American Legion Post 286, 200 E. Union St., Newark. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

OCT. 25-29

Pumpkin Sculpture Contest: Oct. 25-29. Residents and businesses in the village of Newark can paint, carve and stack pumpkins for the annual sculpture contest. To enter, call 315-226-8105 by noon Oct. 29 to have contest judges stop by to photograph the creation.

OCT. 29

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29, Palmyra Town Hall, 1180 Canandaigua Road, Palmyra. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 2 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.