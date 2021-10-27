LIBRARY NOTES: Macedon, Newark and Palmyra

Macedon Public Library, 30 Main St., announced the following programs.

Spooky Goddesses (virtual): 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 28. This presentation recounts the adventures of some hair-raising goddesses from ancient history. Registration required.

Where the Jack-’o-Lanterns Are: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Come and see 50 pumpkins carved by local people and organizations. Hear live music performed by Farmer Tom and other local musicians. Vote for your favorite pumpkin(s) by placing a dollar in the box next to those you like best. All proceeds will benefit Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County. The creator of the pumpkin earning the most "dollar votes" will receive a plaque and bag of candy.

Macedon Senior Meeting: noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 1. A meeting for senior residents of the town of Macedon. Bring a bag lunch to eat while enjoying the company of neighbors and friends.

WSPL Genealogy Group: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3. A group for all those interested in pursuing family research. Learn about resources and meet others with an avid interest in genealogy. This is being hosted at MPL while the Walworth-Seely Public Library undergoes construction. Bernie Mauer and Pat Stevens-Brate will work collaboratively to offer the program.

Holiday Card Crafting Class with Sally Fritz: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Sally Fritz will supply all the materials you need to create two handcrafted cards. Stop by the library to preview a display of the cards. Registration required. $7.50.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Visit owwl.libcal.com/event/8264089 to register.

Ongoing

Arts & Crafts Corner: 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Gather at the library to work on your hobby of choice in the company of others.

GeriFit: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Designed for ages 50 and older. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes to enjoy a workout that will help improve your balance, strength and flexibility. Masks recommended. Registration required if this is your first time attending.

Girls Who Code: 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. For children of all genders. Simple and fun games will be used to teach coding basics and get kids thinking like a programmer. Call Julia at the library for information.

Let’s Play Euchre!: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Drop in to play cards, meet new friends and have a bit of fun. All skill levels welcome.

Mahjong: 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Enjoy playing this ancient game of skill and strategy. Novices welcome.

Story Time for Three-Year-Olds: 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 36-48 months. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud.

Story Time for Two-Year-Olds: 10:30 to 10:50 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 24-36 months. Drop-in to hear picture books read aloud.

Call 315-986-5932 or visit macedonpubliclibrary.org for information.

Newark Public Library, 121 High St., will host the following programs.

Adult Stitch Club: 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 28, Erie Shore Landing, 50 East Ave., Newark. A club for all who love to stitch in any form. Bring whatever project you’re working on to the Ice Cream Shop and enjoy time with fellow crafters. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Full STEAM Ahead: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28. For ages 5 and older; younger siblings welcome. Join Miss Wendy for this hands-on science program. Dress for mess. Registration required.

Halloween Fun at the Library: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 30. For kids and teens of all ages. Come in costume and trick or treat with us! Staff will have their car trunks decorated, and there will be a pumpkin decorating station, face painting, crafts and activities.

Silent Book Club: 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2, First Glass Wine Bar at Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes, 725 W. Miller St., Newark. Chat a bit about books and reading, order food and a drink, and read for an hour before enjoying conversation about what we’re reading now and have been reading.

An Exploration of James Baldwin: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. A four-week program exploring Baldwin’s writings and culminating with a showing of “I Am Not Your Negro.” Registration required.

Picture Book Reading Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Nov. 4. For families and kids ages 4-11. Read an assigned picture book at home and come back to share your thoughts. Make a craft and enjoy a snack.

Sewing with Mary: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4. Join master sewer and quilter Mary Aman for an interactive sewing class. Experience with sewing machines strongly suggested. $5. Registration required. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Ongoing

Cards in the Library: 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Weekly card games on the following rotation: euchre (week 1), cribbage (week 2), hearts (week 3) and dealer’s choice (weeks 4-5).

Mahjong: 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Registration requested.

Stories Within: 4 to 5 p.m. on Fridays. For ages 12-17. A safe space for creative and freeform writing. Registration required.

Teen Anime Club: 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 14-17. Join us as we watch, read and talk about different anime and manga.

Toddler Time: 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. For ages 1-4 with a caregiver. Join Miss Alicia for stories about animals, songs, fingerplays, a short film, a snack and a craft. Sessions are posted to Facebook on Tuesdays.

Trail Blazers Walking Club: 9:25 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This walking club for all levels meets at Perkins Park in the parking lot off Washington Street for a 30-minute walk on the walking path. Email rwizeman@newarklibrary.org for information.

Tween Anime Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 11-13. Join us as we watch, read and talk about different anime and manga.

Call 315-331-4370 or visit newarklibrary.org for information.

Palmyra Community Library, 402 E. Main St., will host the following programs.

Pokémon Club: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28. For all ages. Meet other players and share ideas. Bring your Nintendo DS, games, trading cards and anything else you would like to share and discuss. Free.

Ongoing

After School Snacks: 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages. Free.

Chair Exercise: 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For adults. Melt away your stress during this in-person class on the library’s third-floor. $5.

Get Fit with Kristi: 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St. A fun dance aerobics class for Palmyra residents. Masks required. Free.

Line Dancing: 5 p.m. on Thursdays. For adults. Get in step at the library. $5.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. on Thursdays. For ages 3-5. Program includes activities, stories, action rhymes and a craft.

Sit and Knit: 2 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring a project or come to learn.

Two’s Company: 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 18-36 months with a parent or caregiver. Enjoy stories, rhymes and songs that encourage early literacy skills.

Call 315-597-5276, email skoberle@pls-net.org or visit palmyracommunitylibrary.org for information.